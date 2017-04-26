$52M development slated for downtown Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-story development will soon grace the skyline of downtown Kalamazoo.

Orion Construction says it has begun construction on a mixed-use development dubbed “The Exchange.” It will be located at 155 Michigan Avenue in the city’s Central Business District.

The 340,000 square-foot building will feature ground floor retail space, a two-story banking center, seven floors of market rate apartments, a 15th floor penthouse, two floors of office space, and a 290-space parking ramp.

Developers anticipate “going vertical” with the building’s construction later this summer. The $52 million development is expected to take two years to complete.

