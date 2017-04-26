$5M investment bringing jobs to Greenville plant

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An about $5 million expansion at a Greenville plastics plant is expected to create dozens of new jobs.

Economic development agencies The Right Place, Inc. and Montcalm Economic Alliance announced the expansion of Milacron DME on Wednesday.

Milacron’s investment in its plant on Fairplains Street near M-57/East Washington Street could create up to 70 full-time jobs. Information about jobs at Milacron can be found on the company’s website.

Milacron has also been awarded a $490,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, depending on how many jobs are created. The City of Greenville is also considering a local tax abatement to support the project.

The move comes as Milacron is closing a plant in Pennsylvania and consolidating mold technology manufacturing and fabrication at the Greenville facility. Milacron also plans to expand what type of work can be done there.

