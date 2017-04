GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a car crashed into a metro Grand Rapids Subway restaurant on Wednesday night, authorities say.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Subway off Kalamazoo Avenue south of 60th Street SE in Gaines Township, south of Kentwood.

Kent County Dispatch said there crash resulted only in property damage.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

