GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids street is closed as crews respond to a house fire.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 11 a.m. Wednesday for a fire in the 800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE, near the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and Franklin Street.

Firefighters tell 24 Hour News 8 it’s the second time within 12 hours they’ve responded to a fire at the home.

Franklin Street is shut down near Kalamazoo Avenue. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit