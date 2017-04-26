Exalta Health puts on ArtFeast 5 Fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know about the large cost involved when it comes to medical and dental healthcare, but for those in low income situations it can be especially hard to afford the right care. Here in West Michigan, we have an organization dedicating to helping those in the most need. We were joined by Bill and Joel of Exalta Health who have a big fundraiser coming up.
ArtFeast 5 Fundraiser
- May 16, 2017
- 5:30pm
- The Harris Building
- Tickets: $75
Exalta Health is a non-profit organization providing medical and dental services to low income people. See video above for more details!
Clinica Centro
- 2060 Division Ave S
- Grand Rapids, MI 49507
- www.exaltahealth.org
- Office: 616-475-1363
- Cell: 616-813-6286
South Clinic at Streams of Hope
- 280 60th Street SE
- Grand Rapids, MI 49548
- Phone: 616-475-8446
- Fax: 616-475-1272
