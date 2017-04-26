GRand Jazz Fest Lineup Reveal Party at The BOB, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2 days, 11 performers, and FREE jazz! The annual GRand Jazz Fest presented by DTE Energy Foundation is right around the corner, so we decided to bring the music to the studio. Don’t miss the 2017 lineup reveal TONIGHT, April 26, 2017, to find out who you’ll be jamming to this summer.
See video above for more details and great jazz.
Lineup Reveal Party
- April 26, 2017
- 6pm
- The BOB, Downtown Grand Rapids
GRand Jazz Fest annual event
- Aug 19 & 20, 2017
- Rosa Parks Circle, Downtown Grand Rapids