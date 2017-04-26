GRand Jazz Fest Lineup Reveal Party at The BOB, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2 days, 11 performers, and FREE jazz! The annual GRand Jazz Fest presented by DTE Energy Foundation is right around the corner, so we decided to bring the music to the studio. Don’t miss the 2017 lineup reveal TONIGHT, April 26, 2017, to find out who you’ll be jamming to this summer.

See video above for more details and great jazz.

Lineup Reveal Party

April 26, 2017

6pm

The BOB, Downtown Grand Rapids

GRand Jazz Fest annual event

Aug 19 & 20, 2017

Rosa Parks Circle, Downtown Grand Rapids

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

