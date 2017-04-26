GRFD: 19 percent increase in structure fires in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department has released its annual report for 2016.

Despite a nearly 19 percent increase in structure fires, GRFD was able to limit damage or save 96 percent of the buildings.

According to the report, two people were killed and 19 were injured in fires last year. No firefighters were killed in the line of duty.

The department continues to work to prevent deadly structure fires.

Last year, GRFD crews performed close to 1,400 home safety assessments, installing more than 8,500 free smoke alarms.

A quarter of those houses did not have a working smoke alarm — 71 percent had two or less working smoke alarms.

Home safety assessments are free to city residents. For more information, residents can call 311.

