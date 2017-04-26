Griffins sweep Admirals in 1st-round playoff series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a sweep.

The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday, winning their first-round Calder Cup playoff series in three games.

Games 1 and 2 were played in Grand Rapids. Wednesday’s Game 3 was held in Milwaukee.

The Griffins now advance to the Central Division Finals, where they’ll take on the Chicago Wolves. The first meeting in that best-of-seven series is set for May 3 in Chicago.

