Griffins sweep Admirals in 1st-round playoff series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a sweep.
The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday, winning their first-round Calder Cup playoff series in three games.
Games 1 and 2 were played in Grand Rapids. Wednesday’s Game 3 was held in Milwaukee.
The Griffins now advance to the Central Division Finals, where they’ll take on the Chicago Wolves. The first meeting in that best-of-seven series is set for May 3 in Chicago.
>>Online: Central Division Finals series schedule
