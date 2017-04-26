GRPD seek tips to ID body found in park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are releasing additional information about a man found dead in Highland Park, in hopes of identifying him.

The man’s body was found on April 19 in a swampy area of the park, located off Grand Avenue NE near I-196.

Capt. Eric Payne of the Grand Rapids Police Department said the body appeared to have been there for a couple of days, but there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Police now say he’s a white male between 40 and 50 years old. He’s 5 feet and 11 inches tell with the letters “J” and “R” tattooed on his right upper arm.

Anyone who knows of a missing man who matches this description is asked to call police at 616.446.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

