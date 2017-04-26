Hundreds expected to attend Blue Bridge Walk for Autism





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Blue Bridge Walk for Autism is expected to draw hundreds of people into Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

Hope Network Foundation is hosting the third annual walk to raise autism awareness.

Hope Network officials say that a child is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder every 20 minutes.

The walk begins at the Front Avenue entrance to the Blue Bridge at 5 p.m. There will be free t-shirts given out beforehand. Michigan Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is expected to attend the walk.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has also partnered with Hope Network to offer a sensory-friendly night for families affected by autism. There’s a waiting list for that event.

————–

Online:

Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Facebook page

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

