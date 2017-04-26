MDOT, MSP name highways where speed limits will rise

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Motorists will soon be able to drive faster on several highways in Michigan, including a large portion of US-131 north of Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police announced on Wednesday the 600 miles of freeway that will increase to a 75 mph speed limit and 900 miles of other roads that will increase to 65 mph.

Starting May 1, MDOT will begin posting the new 75 mph speed limits on three freeways, including US-131 near the Greenville exit to north of Manton — a total of 95 miles.

MDOT also says I-75 in Bay City to US-23 in Mackinaw City and St. Ignance to Sault Ste. Marie will increase to 75 mph, as well as US-127 at I-69 to the end of the freeway at St. Johns and the beginning of the freeway at Ithaca to I-75.

Trucks and buses in the increased speed zones will be able to drive up to 65 mph.

In Ottawa County, a 7-mile stretch on M-231 from Lake Michigan Drive in Robinson Township to M-104 near Nunica will increase to 65 mph.

MDOT says new speed limits will be posted on all of the selected highways and roads prior to mid-November.

The following is a list of roads that will be affected:

Limited-access freeways (75 mph):

I-69 – I-69 Business Route (Saginaw Highway) to Swartz Creek (Clinton, Shiawassee, and Genesee counties)

I-69 – From the GeneseeCounty/Lapeer County line to I-94 (Genesee, Lapeer, and St. Clair counties)

US-10 – M-115 to I-75 (Clare, Isabella, Midland, and Bay counties)

US-31 – South Oceana County line to US-10 (Oceana and Mason counties)

Non-freeways (65 mph):

M-231 – M-45 to M-104 (Ottawa County)

US-2 – Wakefield to Iron River (Gogebic and Iron counties)

US-2 – St. Ignace to Rapid River (Mackinac, Schoolcraft, and Delta counties)

US-23 – East of Cheboygan to east of M-65 (Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties)

US-45 – North of US-2 to M-26 (Gogebic and Ontonagon counties)

M-28 – East of Harvey to Christmas (Marquette and Alger counties)

M-28 – Munising to I-75 (Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, and Chippewa counties)

M-28 – Wakefield to US-41 (Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, and Baraga counties)

M-32 – Atlanta to Alpena (Montmorency and Alpena counties)

M-33 – Atlanta to Onaway (Montmorency and Presque Isle counties)

M-37 – Mesick to Wolf Lake (Wexford and Lake counties)

M-55 – US-31 to Cadillac West (Manistee and Wexford counties)

M-64 – M-28 to Old M-107 (Ontonagon County)

M-65 – US-23 to M-32 west junction (Arenac, Iosco, Alcona, and Alpena counties)

M-65 – M-32 east junction to US-23 (Alpena and Presque Isle counties)

M-68 – I-75 to US-23 (Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties)

M-72 – Grayling to Mio (Crawford and Oscoda counties)

M-72 – Fairview to M-65 north junction (Oscoda and Alcona counties)

M-72 – M-65 south junction to Harrisville (Alcona County)

M-77 – US-2 to M-28 (Schoolcraft County)

M-115 – Benzonia to Mesick (Benzie and Wexford counties)

M-123 – I-75 to Paradise (Mackinac and Chippewa counties)

In December, the legislature approved increasing the speed limits as long as a safety study showed it was safe and the new limits were no more than what 15 percent of traffic is exceeding.

“The corridors identified by MDOT and MSP were selected not only because studies indicated most drivers were already driving at those increased speeds, but also because their design and safety features were best suited to these speed limits,” said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. “We reviewed design speeds, crash patterns, number of access points, traffic volumes and continuity of these corridors, and chose them to minimize necessary improvements for higher speed limits.”

