EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Stanton Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened near the intersection of M-66 and Sidney Road on the border of Sidney and Evergreen townships, south of Stanton.

Authorities are not releasing the person’s name at this time pending family notification.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

The intersection was closed for a period of time while emergency crews were on scene.

