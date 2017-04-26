Nelis’ Dutch Village: Iconic towers’ future in question

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland Township attraction is selling a portion of its property, putting the future of two iconic towers in question.

Nelis’ Dutch Village said during wintertime, crews demolished the former Queen’s Inn Restaurant and shuttered Superior Auto Wash to make way for a new entrance drive and parking lot, as well as future development on the northwest corner of James Street and US-31. The windmill perched on the auto wash was saved and will return in the future, according to owners.

The lot still contains the village’s landmark towers, which Nelis’ Dutch Village says would be included in the sale unless an alternative emerges.

Co-owner Joe Nelis said he expects the property to sell soon since Chick-fil-A will be opening a restaurant across the highway. Nelis says a restaurant would be the best fit for the site.

He is hopeful the new owner will incorporate the towers into their development, but acknowledges demolition is a likely outcome.

Nelis’ Dutch Village will celebrate its season opening Saturday with Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors who bring a non-perishable food item will get in free and receive two free passes for future admission. The food will go to Heights of Hope in Holland.

