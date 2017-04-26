M-37 reopens in Barry Co. after house fire

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Barry County Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of M-37 in Baltimore Township, south of Hastings.

The fire was knocked down around 5:45 a.m., according to Barry County Dispatch.

Both directions of M-37 were closed at Tebo Road for about an hour before reopening around 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Tune into Daybreak until 7 a.m. for updates and also check back with woodtv.com throughout the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

