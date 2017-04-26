Scheduled power outage in Sparta area Sunday

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Consumers Energy customers in northern Kent County will experience a scheduled power outage on Sunday.

The electrical interruption is scheduled from about 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow crews to make repairs at the Sparta substation.

It will affect around 2,100 customers in Sparta and Sparta Township in the following boundaries:

  • 12 Mile Road to the south
  • 15 Mile Road to the north
  • Fruit Ridge Avenue to the west
  • Long Lake Drive to east

Consumers Energy says updates will be available online.