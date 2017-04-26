Sheckler struggles, Whitecaps beat Tincaps





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Fort Wayne Tincaps on Wednesday to sweep a three-game series at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Whitecaps won 8-2.

It was a day that Tincaps pitcher Ben Sheckler, a Sparta native who also pitched for Cornerstone, had looked forward to, but he struggled in his homecoming.

“Obviously, I would have liked to pitch better in front of the home crowd, but that’s baseball,” Sheckler said after the game. “You just have to focus on the next time out. Things are going to happen like that. You’ve just got to control damage when pitches start piling up. It took me a while to settle in after a few hits, but I’m glad I got out of it. Four runs isn’t pretty, but it could have been worse.”

The Whitecaps next play the Lake County Captains in Willowick, Ohio on Thursday.

