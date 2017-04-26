The wait is over: make your way to FireKeepers Casino Hotel’s new Fire Hub

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – The wait is over! FireKeepers Casino Hotel’s Fire Hub held its Grand Opening on Wednesday, April 19th.

The newest restaurant serves not only food, but also the community. Part of the Fire Hub’s profits go back into the restaurant, but 80 percent will go to local charities, including a food pantry that is also located in the refurbished fire house.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, which owns FireKeepers, also plans to use the restaurant as a way to fund a community garden that will bring fresh food to Battle Creek Public Schools.

The Fire Hub will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

