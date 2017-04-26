WOOD TV opening studios in downtown Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

Related Coverage WOOD TV8, GRAM partner for permanent downtown GR studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV is expanding its news operation and launching two new streetside studios in downtown Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo this week.

The station is partnering with the Grand Rapids Art Museum to create the GRAM WOOD TV Media Arts Center, which will include a studio overlooking Rosa Parks Circle. 24 Hour News 8 will air its first newscast at the Media Arts Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“This new partnership allows 24 Hour News 8, eightWest and Maranda Where You Live to be in the heart of the city throughout the year for big events in Rosa Parks Circle,” WOOD TV Director of Operations Kevin Ferrara said. “We’ll continue to use our market-leading, technology-driven studio in Heritage Hill as our primary home, but will broadcast the noon newscast daily from downtown.”

The noon newscast is anchored by Susan Shaw, Emily Linnert and meteorologist Matt Kirkwood. It will air Monday through Friday from the Media Arts Center.

The glass backdrop of the GRAM WOOD TV Media Arts Center is adorned by a 40-foot long digital news sign that will provide important information to the community. It will be used to display news, weather, traffic, sports, community events and other information.

WOOD TV is also opening a new studio at the Comerica Building at 151 S. Rose St. in downtown Kalamazoo. The studio will be the home base for a dedicated crew that will live and work in the Kalamazoo area.

The downtown studio features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Bronson Park. It’s equipped with cameras inside and on the roof, giving a bird’s-eye perspective of downtown.

A new reporter is joining 24 Hour News 8 who will work out of the Kalamazoo studio. Brady Gillum comes to the team from a news station in Casper, Wyoming, where he was an anchor and reporter. Before that, Gillum spent nearly a decade as a prosecutor and defense attorney near Denver, Colorado. Gillum will work with photojournalist Nick Ponton, a 15-year veteran of the industry who has been with WOOD TV for seven years.

“There are so many exciting things happening in Kalamazoo. I’m eager to investigate and report on events that matter to the community,” Gillum said.

The studios are part of a WOOD TV’s dedication to covering and connecting with its viewers wherever they live.

“24 Hour News 8 is committed to providing breaking news, weather, and investigative coverage to all of West Michigan,” News Director Dan Boers said. “I’m really pleased that we’re able to expand our news team to better serve the interests of our entire viewing area.”

WOOD TV changed ownership in January and is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. The company, which owns 171 stations across the country, is committed to local coverage in each station’s individual communities.

