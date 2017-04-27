1 hospitalized after fire in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Witnesses said they tried to pull someone from a garage fire in Wyoming on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out in the 3400 block of Burlingame Avenue, north of 36th Street SW.

Two witnesses told 24 Hour News 8 they spotted the fire and tried to get someone who was in a car inside the structure, but the fire and smoke drove them back.

They said Wyoming firefighters rescued the victim when they arrived. That person was rushed to the hospital, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety confirmed, but the victim’s condition was unknown.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

