Abbie Kopf to start high school with classmates in the fall





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Abbie Kopf, the teen who survived a gunshot to head in the Kalamazoo shooting rampage, will join her classmates in the ninth grade when school starts next fall.

“That is the plan,” Abbie’s mom, Vickie Kopf, said. “I can’t guarantee that she’s going to be doing ninth-grade work. But we’re not going to set her back. She doesn’t deserve that, especially with what happened to her.”

Thursday, Abbie underwent testing so educators at Harper Creek Community Schools could determine where the 15-year-old stands academically.

She was a seventh-grader at Harper Creek Middle School when part-time Uber driver Jason Dalton allegedly shot her and seven others the night of Feb. 20, 2016. Six of the victims were killed; Abbie and Tiana Carruthers survived serious injuries.

“So we’re going to start her out in ninth grade, and she might do some seventh-grade work in some classes,” Vickie Kopf explained. “She might be up into the ninth-grade level in some and she might not be. We don’t know till they’re done with the testing to see where she’s going to base at.”

Abbie won’t find out the results of the testing for some time.

While she is excited to go back to school to be with her friends, she’s not looking forward to class work — with the exception of history, her favorite subject.

A couple of months ago, doctors inserted a plate to replace the part of Abbie’s skull that was damaged when she was shot. That plate is healing and working well.

It was the second try. The first time doctors inserted a plate, they had to remove it because of an infection.

You can follow Abbie’s progress on the family Facebook and GoFundMe pages.

