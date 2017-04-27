Authorities ID woman critically injured in fire near Hastings

Related Coverage Good Samaritan helps contain fire; 1 critically hurt

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are releasing the name of a woman critically injured in a Barry County house fire.

Janet Kidder was pulled from the burning home by firefighters after a passerby noticed the fire and ran in to help.

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Scott Ward spotted a glowing light coming from the home off M-37 and Tebo Road in rural Baltimore Township, south of Hastings.

An elderly man near the front entrance told him Kidder was trapped upstairs.

Ward told 24 Hour News 8 that he worked to contain the fire with a garden hose for about 15 to 20 minutes before the Hastings Fire Department arrived and rescued the bedridden woman.

Firefighters said Kidder is the daughter-in-law of the elderly man, who they identified as Eugene Kidder. He is OK.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire, but they don’t believe it was arson.

