Barking Boutique opens despite vocal opponents

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A controversial pet store has a new storefront in Grandville.

The Barking Boutique has made headlines before, most notably last summer’s social media backlash that led to Woodland Mall kicking the store out. Then, last month, Grandville residents spoke out at a city council meeting about the pet shop moving into a storefront on Wilson Avenue.

Regardless, The Barking Boutique got the proper permits and opened Thursday.

“I’d like people to come in and see for themselves really what we are. Ask questions. We’re here to educate people,” owner David Boelkes said, allowing 24 Hour News 8 inside the shop for the first time to respond to accusations that he buys dogs from puppy mills.

There have been months of backlash from groups who advocate for pet adoption and against improper breeding practices.

“Every year, there are hundreds of thousands of animals that are euthanized simply because they don’t have a home and you’re creating a retail outlet that’s only going to serve, to get its supply from puppy mills and that’s the only way you’re going to source that many animals,” protestor Mark Martin told 24 Hour News 8.

Boelkes has maintained his store doesn’t buy from puppy mills and doesn’t support them.

Instead, he said, The Barking Boutique vets the breeders it buys from to make sure the dogs are well taken care of and socialized properly. Most of the dogs are bought from breeders in Iowa and then driven back to Michigan by Boelkes and his parents. The Barking Boutique also requires a pedigree certificate showing the dog’s lineage to show the dog is healthy.

Boelkes wants to make sure people invest in a dog that will fit their lifestyle and family.

“We don’t support substandard breeders and so [protestors are] drawing a lot of attention to our store. So in a way, it’s bringing a lot of people in,” he said.

The average price for a Barking Boutique dog runs between $1,800 and $2,600. That includes a three-year hereditary health promise, meaning the store would pay for any medical bills because it works only with breeders that breed healthy dogs.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

