Brady Gillum joined 24 Hour News 8 as a reporter in April 2017. He’s based in Kalamazoo, where he investigates and reports on events that matter to the community.

Before coming to WOOD TV8, Brady was a weekday evening reporter, anchor and producer at KCWY News 13 in Casper, Wyoming. Brady produced and anchored three evening newscasts. He also reported breaking news and shot, wrote and edited intriguing feature stories.

Born and raised in a suburb of Denver, Brady studied journalism at Colorado State University where he was named most outstanding journalism graduate. After graduation, Brady wrote for a Denver-based newspaper that covered the state legislature.

Later, Brady earned his law degree from the University of Denver – Sturm College of Law. He worked as a deputy district attorney before he was recruited to work at a downtown Denver law firm.

During his 10 years in law, Brady argued a landmark case before the Colorado Supreme Court, defended clients accused of various felonies and misdemeanors, and was featured on behalf of clients in “Outside Magazine,” “The Denver Post” and the “Denver Business Journal.”

Brady was named to the Colorado Super Lawyer Rising Star list in 2013 for excellence in the practice of law.

Feel free to contact Brady with story ideas at brady.gillum@woodtv.com. Follow him on Twitter for news as it develops @Brady_Gillum.

