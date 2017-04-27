Cedar Springs man killed in crash near Rockford

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cedar Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Rockford Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to the crash near Algoma Avenue and Rector Street in Algoma Township around 9 p.m.

Witnesses told police the Jeep was heading northbound on Algoma Avenue when it drifted across the center line, went off the road and struck a large tree.

Deputies say a 23-year-old man from Cedar Springs was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.

He was the only person in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

