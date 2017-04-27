Browns draft Michigan’s Peppers at No. 25

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Cleveland Browns passed on two quarterbacks and made a trade before selecting Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers with the No. 25 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Despite a major need for a franchise QB, Cleveland didn’t take Clemson’s Deshaun Watson at No. 12, instead swapping picks with Houston and acquiring the Texans’ first-round pick next year.

Peppers played multiple positions for the Wolverines. He’s projected as a safety in the NFL, filling another hole for the Browns.

Coming off a disastrous 1-15 season, the Browns played it safe and smart with the first overall pick, selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

Cleveland was interested in North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but he was surprisingly scooped up at No. 2 by Chicago. Also, Kansas City jumped in front of the Browns at No. 10 and took Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes.

The Browns have two first-round picks and three second-rounders next year, possible ammunition to trade for a veteran quarterback.

Peppers’ fellow Wolverine Taco Charlton, an defensive end, was drafted No. 28 to the Dallas Cowboys.

