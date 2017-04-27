Deal aimed at keeping 2 Kalamazoo schools open OK’d





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved an agreement with the state that will allow two struggling schools to stay open.

In January, Washington Writers’ Academy and Woodward School for Technology and Research were placed on the Michigan School Reform Office’s list of 38 failing public schools, making them subject to closure. In February, the school district took legal action, saying the state doesn’t have the authority to close the schools.

The new deal with the state outlines 18- and 36-month goals for the two schools. The 18-month goals include a 3 percent decrease in the gap between the schools’ figures and the state average in reading and math proficiency. That benchmark increases to 6 percent in 36 months.

“It’s important to note that those seven process initiatives extend, expand deepen work we have been doing in the district over the last few years,” Dr. Michael Rice, superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools, said during the Thursday board meeting at which the deal was approved.

Rice and other board members stressed the agreement maintains local control.

“It’s not possible to run schools from 75 miles away, 100 miles away, 200 miles away,” Rice said. “You really have to be in it with the kids on a day-to-day basis.

“We are not being compelled to do something here It is not through the action of the [School Reform Office] that we are doing what we are doing,” he continued.

He said the district will push forward with its lawsuit despite the agreement.

“The other reason for the lawsuit is the broader question of whether the School Reform Office has the authority to close schools, either … under statute, or … under the Michigan Constitution. We believe that the answer to those two questions is no,” Rice said.

The agreement is effective May 1.

