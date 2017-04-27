Drug take back day Saturday

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you have leftover or expired medicine that needs to be thrown away? Bring your excess drugs to Metro Health on April 29th for proper disposal.

Metro Health – University of Michigan Health is partnering with the City of Wyoming Environmental Services and the Kent County Safe Meds Program on Saturday April 29th for a Drug Take Back Day.

Visit Metro Health Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29th to get your medicine disposed of safely and properly.

When drugs are improperly throw away or flushed down the drain, the chemicals get into the local water supply and soil. By participating in the events like Metro’s Drug Take Back Day, you are helping keep West Michigan homes and families safe.

This is a free service and all drugs are accepted at this event. Wyoming Public Safety and law enforcement are present at events like this to ensure safe disposal, but no questions are asked and no paperwork is needed.

Metro Health has been hosting Drug Take Back Days since 2011 collecting more than 3,712 pounds of drugs in West Michigan.

This is just another way that Metro Health – University of Michigan Health is Connecting with Community.

