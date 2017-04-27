GR protesters who stopped traffic urge others to join strike

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men arrested during an immigration protest that stopped traffic in downtown Grand Rapids are urging others to join them.

Jay DeShane and Tim Mengel spoke Thursday after their arraignment for resisting arrest during the April 20 protest.

They were among a group of demonstrators who blocked the eastbound I-196 off ramp to Ottawa Avenue with a banner that read, “We stop disrupting you when you stop disrupting our families.”

Grand Rapids police said they warned the protesters in the roadway several times before arresting both men and a 49-year-old woman.

“I do not understand the national trend of racially motivated, dysfunctional, (and) disproportionate hostility toward immigrants. It is because of this I took the risk of getting arrested to say something in support of immigrant rights,” said Mengel, a retiree from Grand Rapids.

DeShane and Mengel said they are supporters of the Cosecha Movement, a national effort aimed at harnessing the power of immigrants and their allies to press for permanent protection for immigrants.

“The truly courageous people are the undocumented families here in this country that are contributing members of our communities and of the country. I stand against the hostility that immigrants face and I stand with Cosecha for the permanent protection… and dignity of all undocumented people,” said Mengel.

DeShane, a unionized worker from Grand Rapids, said the rest of the community benefits from supporting immigrants.

“The truth is when immigrants are treated with dignity and respect, they are given affirmative action, they have the ability to unionize for better pay. That helps all of us,” he said.

The men said the April 20 protest was part of a series of nationwide acts leading up to strikes and boycotts planned for May 1. Cosecha Grand Rapids plans to hold a May 1 march at noon in Garfield Park.

The time is now. Be at May 1st’s strike at Garfield Park. Stand up, fear not. Worker rights are immigrant rights. Solidarity!” said DeShane, as he raised his fist into the air.

