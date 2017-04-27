Grand Haven bans dogs during certain hours at City Beach





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — If you like to take your dog to Grand Haven City Beach, you need to know about a change regarding when pooches are allowed.

This week, the Grand Haven City Council passed new rules saying dogs are not allowed on the beach between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Thursday was windy and cloudy, but Grand Haven resident Sarah O’Donnell was out at City Beach with her two dogs anyway. The dogs — Mable, a 10-month old Irish Wolfhound, and Bowie, a 2-year-old hound — were just as excited about the beach as they were intrigued with 24 Hour News 8’s camera.

“In the summer, everyone wants to be in the beach. That’s why everyone comes to town, that’s why we live here close to the beach. I’m down here every day,” O’Donnell said.

She does not support the new rules.

“If it’s a hot day out and if a dog owner can only be out a certain amount of time during the day or they can only walk their dog in the afternoon, that means they can never get down to the beach, which isn’t really fair to the dog owner or the dog,” O’Donnell said.

Assistant to the City Manager Vester Davis Jr. said there were a couple of reasons behind the change.

“City Council, they made a decision trying to reach a balance between those who love dogs and those who may not be particular fans of dogs or what dogs leave behinds sometimes,” he said

He said the prohibited time is during peak hours that are also hot, it may be unsafe for dogs, and that dogs can be unsafe for people.

“We want to be safe for those that have little children, and some children are afraid of dogs. Even some adults are afraid of dogs,” Davis Jr. said.

“I’ve had incidents with other dogs being off leash, and I’ve had to take my dog to the vet and I get that,” O’Donnell said.

But there is a compromise. Before the change, dogs were required to be kept on a leash south of the swim buoys, which was a smaller portion of the beach. Now, the city is allowing leashed dog anywhere on City Beach.

The City of Grand Haven says that it will have officers out enforcing the new restrictions and that violators will be fined.

Pets are allowed at Grand Haven State Park and Holland State Park on a six-foot leash.

