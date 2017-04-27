GRFD: 2 fires at same house were arson

Related Coverage Crews called to second fire at Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators have determined two fires within 12 hours at a Grand Rapids house were arson.

Firefighters were first called around 6 a.m. Wednesday to the house in the 800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue for a fire on the back porch.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. At around 10 a.m., investigators left the scene.

A second call came in around 11 a.m. for another fire at the same house.

The Grand Rapids Police Department Major Case Team is working the Grand Rapids Fire Prevention Bureau to the suspect or suspects.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is asking anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Grand Rapids Fire Prevention at 616.456.3939 or the Arson Control Hotline at 1.800.442.7766.

