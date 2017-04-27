Group begins 92-mile walk for veteran suicide awareness

Related Coverage Veterans walking 92 miles to raise suicide awareness

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — A large group of veterans and supporters gathered in Comstock Park Thursday to help raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and its potential deadly consequences.

24 Hour News 8 shared the goals of the “No Veteran Left Behind – 92 for 22” in a story that aired on Tuesday.

Bart Gramek, a Marine Corps veteran and organizer of the event, said he was surprised by the crowd when he arrived at Dwight Lydell Park Thursday morning.

“It’s just a fabulous feeling,” Gramek told 24 Hour News 8 before the walk began. “[It’s] a real heartwarming feeling.”

The trek is 92 miles from Comstock Park to Cadillac.

The 92 for 22 event represents the alarming statistic that 22 veterans commit suicide each day, according to 2012 research by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Flags representing local VFWs and the branches of the military waved in the wind alongside the American flag as the group set out around 9 a.m.

One of the vets walking today came form Alabama to join @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/oT8mU1Dfvh — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) April 27, 2017

Eric Graham was one of the many people who decided to join the cause.

“We haven’t forgotten about anybody, and we’ll never and we’ll never forget you,” Graham said before leaving. “If you need help just contact anybody you can. You can find me on Facebook if you need somebody to talk to in the middle of the night. I’ll wake up and talk to you as long as you need.”

After hearing about the walk on 24 Hour News 8, U.S. Army veteran Sean Armstrong traveled from Wyoming to help send-off the group.

Like many of the veterans in attendance Thursday morning he couldn’t join the walk, but said it’s the least he could do to show his support.

“Your wife has been doing everything for so long or your significant other, they’ve been doing everything by themselves for so long [that] you come back and got to try to work your way [and figure out] how do I fit back into this?” said Armstrong.

Gramek and his family felt the same way.

“It takes a lot of effort for them to learn to deal with an individual that is suffering from PTSD,” said Gramek.

He and his wife, Sara, agreed that the process can be uncomfortable for both sides, but it’s OK.

“Family members go through the similar stages as veterans do,” Sara told 24 Hour News 8. “They go through denial, they go through ignoring [issues], and they also have to go through that same learning process,”

When asked for advice for other families, Sara breathed deeply then said, “Push through. Don’t give up because you can make it through.”

For more information on how you can donate, you can visit the “No Veteran Left Behind – 92 for 22” Facebook page.

