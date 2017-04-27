GRPD: 20 drug warrants issued after Heartside investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have issued 20 warrants following a three-month long narcotics investigation in the Heartside neighborhood, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

Of the 20 delivery drugs warrants issued, 13 people have been arrested and seven suspects are still wanted, the release said.

Grand Rapids police say street-level drug sales have historically been a problem in the Heartside neighborhood.

The department continues to ask the community to assist authorities keep the Heartside neighborhood safe.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

