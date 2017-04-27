House votes to change charity gambling rules after crackdown

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A bill advancing in Michigan’s Legislature would change regulations in the charitable gambling industry after backlash over a state crackdown that charities say has restricted their fundraising.

The legislation , approved 100-9 Thursday by the House, relates to casino-style events where nonprofits split cash proceeds with poker rooms that run their Texas Hold `Em and other fundraisers.

The bill would rescind rules and require the Gaming Control Board to implement new ones consistent with the legislation.

The sponsor, Rep. Tom Barrett, says the agency has overstepped.

The agency — given oversight of charitable gambling by Gov. Rick Snyder — opposes the bill. It says it would limit its discretion to deny licenses and raise a limit on chips sold.

The bill goes to the Senate.

