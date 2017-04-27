Judge to decide on fate of Jeffrey Willis trials





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A motion has been filed in Muskegon County Court to consolidate three separate cases against suspected serial killer Jeffrey Willis into one.

Prosecutors want to combine the trial for the 2013 kidnapping and the murder of Jessica Heeringa, the 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch and the attempted abduction of a teenage girl.

The motion will go before a judge Friday. The prosecution is arguing it will save time and money but the defense disagrees, saying it will endanger justice.

The three crimes that took place over three years in three different locations.

The prosecution is arguing they were all committed by Jeffery Willis and the cases share evidence and witnesses.

“The cases are so connected,” said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat. “In terms of the facts, circumstances and our position that Mr. Willis is guilty of each of these offenses would help a jury to understand that in one context.”

Maat says there is no sense in hearing the same information three times.

“From a very practical standpoint it means having witnesses come from all over the country, possibly multiple times,” said Maat.

Consolidating would save money for the county, but the defense thinks it’s the wrong move.

“Justice is not easy, justice is not cheap,” said Fred Johnson with the Muskegon County Public Defender’s Office. “That’s why most countries do not have it.”

Johnson said consolidating the trials would eliminate justice. He’s worried the jury will find Willis guilty of a crime because of evidence presented in the other cases.

“If the prosecutor can prove that he committed an offense, then have a trial on that offense and then the prosecutor can be put to his word,” said Johnson. “If you can’t do it then he shouldn’t be able to get around that by consolidating these things.”

“If the wrong person is convicted, the person that actually committed these offenses is still out there in our community. We need to know if we have the right guy or not,” Johnson added.

“Well the evidence speaks for itself,” said Maat talking about the Heeringa case. “I can tell you that we wouldn’t have filed those charges if we didn’t believe there is sufficient evidence to prove guilt.”

The judge could make a decision as early as Friday.

