Man suspected of using drugs crashes into tree in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of using drugs was arrested after crashing into a large tree in downtown Kalamazoo early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to the 200 block of N. Rose Street near W. Water Street after a vehicle drove onto the median and knocked over a large tree around 1 a.m.

Police found drugs and a stolen gun inside the vehicle.

The driver, a 40-year-old Kalamazoo man, was treated for minor injuries at Borgess Hospital.

After being cleared by medical staff, he was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail for several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen weapon and operating under the influence of drugs.

