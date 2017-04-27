Michigan Senate approves ‘Choose Life’ license bill

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers would be able to buy a `Choose Life’ license plate under legislation that has passed the state Senate.

The Senate approved a bill that would make the plate available for vehicle owners who would pay an extra $35, with proceeds going to the Choose Life Michigan Fund. The anti-abortion group Right to Life Michigan created the fund.

Republican Sen. Patrick Colbeck says his bill tries to help fill the gap for mothers who have made the choice to affirm life.

Democratic Sen. Rebekah Warren opposes the bill. She says it would be the first and most politically blatant license plate the state has ever had.

The bill passed the Senate along partisan lines and now goes to the GOP-controlled House.

