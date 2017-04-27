New Maranda Park Party coming to downtown Kalamazoo





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda, WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 Women are excited to announce that a sixth Maranda Park Party location has been added to this year’s park party schedule. Maranda will be bringing an afternoon of free fun to downtown Kalamazoo on July 6 at Bronson Park.

“We are excited to bring our park party into downtown Kalamazoo,” Maranda said. “It’s the first time we’ve been in the heart of the city, and to be able to once again partner with the Kalamazoo Public Schools and the city of Kalamazoo, it’s going to be a very exciting day.”

Maranda’s Park Parties 2017

All entertainment runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

• June 22- Lamar Park, Wyoming

• June 29- Smith Ryerson Park, Muskegon

• July 6, Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

• July 13- East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

• July 20- Kollen Park, Holland

• July 27- Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

The Kalamazoo Park Party is part of WOOD TV8 newly announced expansion into downtown Kalamazoo. WOOD TV8 just announced the unveiling of the downtown studio along with staff who will live and work in the Kalamazoo community. The Kalamazoo Park Party will happen in the heart of the city and bring an afternoon of free fun to families this summer.

Maranda’s Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. This season marks the 23rd consecutive year that Maranda will bring great entertainment, a huge variety of attractions, great community resources from local nonprofits and a ton of prizes to local communities in West Michigan.

Once again, in working with United States Department of Agriculture, the Michigan Department of Education and local school districts, free lunch will be served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Maranda’s Park Parties have been recognized by the USDA as one of the nation’s largest summer feeding programs.

