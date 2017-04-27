Reactions mixed to ‘X-Train’ bust in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An “X-Train” crackdown that led to 20 arrests in Kalamazoo is getting mixed reactions from the community.

X-Trains are long lines of cars that cruise the streets of Kalamazoo in the early morning hours. The “X” comes from the drug ecstasy, investigators explained.

People who live in Kalamazoo say the X-Trains have been a problem for about 20 years.

However, residents like Brian Triplett say arrests now aren’t necessarily the answer; he worries immediately targeting X-Trains will make the problem worse.

“I’m not for or against the crackdown on this,” said Triplett. “My issue is a crackdown with no plan is more dangerous than letting the X-Train exist.”

Kalamazoo police say Saturday’s X-Train suspects were arrested on 22 charges, including operating while intoxicated, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of cocaine. Ten vehicles were also towed and impounded, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Some people say the police are being heavy-handed, especially in a predominantly black neighborhood. Others in the neighborhood want the rowdy x-trains to stop no matter the race of the drivers.

“People were acting like the police didn’t do anything until someone white said something about it, but that’s not really true,” said Mattie Jordan-Woods, executive director of the Northside Association for Community Development.

Jordan-Woods says residents came to her and complained about the X-Trains. The police are only doing what she and others like her asked them to do, she says.

Tripplett says young people are on the streets because there are no options in Kalamazoo compared to when he grew up here.

“This is a community issue,” Triplett explained. “The community has to come together to come up with a solution for this. The police can’t do it.”

Officers have said they’re working with the community to find the best long-term solution. Dozens of community members met with police Tuesday to discuss the issue.

KDPS Chief Jeff Hadley says officers will be back this Saturday to control what he called “illegal activity.”

