Report: GR charter high school is No. 1 in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The top high school in the state is right in West Michigan, according to 2017 rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

Wellspring Preparatory High School – a Grand Rapids charter school — took the top spot among more than 1,000 high schools statewide, with an 82 percent graduation rate and a college readiness score of 70.3. Nationally, it ranked 211th.

Black River Public School in Holland ranked third overall among state high schools with a graduation rate of 92 percent and a college readiness score of 66.5. East Grand Rapids was the first public school in West Michigan to grace the list, coming in at No. 9 with a graduation rate of 94 percent and a college readiness score of 54.2.

The following West Michigan schools made it into the top 50 in the state:

1. Wellspring Preparatory High School

2. Black River Public School

9. East Grand Rapids High School

17. West MI Academy of Environmental Science

21. Forest Hills Central High School

24. Forest Hills Northern High School

27. Zeeland West High School

35. Spring Lake High School

37. West Ottawa High School

40. Saugatuck High School

41. St. Joseph High School

44. Loy Norrix High School

45. Caledonia High School

50. Rockford High School

The rankings are based on math and reading proficiency tests, performance by disadvantaged students, student graduation rates and a College Readiness Index. The College Readiness Index is based on how many students take advanced placement courses and how well they did on the subsequent AP tests.

U.S. News & World Report: Best Michigan High Schools

