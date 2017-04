GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Calling all moms and dads! Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head over to the Berlin Raceway? They’re hosting a Spring Fling Kids Festival – an event you won’t want to miss!

Spring Fling Kids Festival

Saturday, April 29

2060 Berlin Fair Dr – Marne

Kids 11 and under are FREE

Tickets available at BerlinRaceway.com

