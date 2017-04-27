Teen faces charges in case of store owner hit by car

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenaged girl is expected to appear before a judge Thursday to be charged in connection to an incident in which a convenience store owner was allegedly run over by a vehicle.

Kent County prosecutors say a 17-year-old girl is accused of lying to a peace officer investigating a serious crime, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison. She’s also being charged with malicious destruction of personal property valued at less than $200.

24 Hour News 8 is not reporting her name at this time because she is a minor.

The teen is the second person to be charged in connection to the incident where a 57-year-old owner of T & J Liquor store in Kentwood was allegedly run over outside the store.

Arendia Ford, 27, faces the most serious charges in the case. Tuesday, she was charged with two felonies, each of which carries a 5-year maximum prison sentence.

The incident unfolded just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance video shows that an argument over the cost of a bottle of liquor ended when a woman who appears to be Ford and two teen girls stormed out of the store, knocking over shelves and throwing merchandise along the way.

The store owner chased after the women and confronted them in the parking lot. That’s where store managers say the victim was run over by the suspects’ car as they took off from the scene.

Family members of the victim said she suffered injuries to her pelvis, a broken leg and had bleeding on her brain. She is expected to survive and is continuing her recovery at a Grand Rapids hospital.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility. Jail records show that a charge for disturbing the peace is also pending against her out of Grand Rapids.

Ford posted bond and was released from jail Tuesday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

