WMU’s Corey Davis drafted to Titans

UNDATED (WOOD) — Corey Davis, the All-American wide receiver from Western Michigan University, has been drafted to the Tennessee Titans.

Davis was the No. 5 pick overall in the NFL Draft.

Davis couldn’t work out at the NFL combine or Western Michigan’s Pro Day in March because he was recovering from surgery on his ankle. Regardless, many analysts said he would be the first or second receiver to be drafted — and they were right. He was the first wide receiver off the board.

Before today, Jason Babin was WMU’s highest draft pick at No. 27.

ESPN reports Davis is the first wide receiver the Titans have taken in the Top 10 in the common draft era.

With the 5th overall pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Titans select Western Michigan WR Corey Davis. pic.twitter.com/XAluoj2YEa — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 28, 2017

Last year, Plainwell’s Jack Conklin was drafted to the Titans at No. 8 overall.

