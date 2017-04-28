1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Berrien County

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pickup truck driver was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks on I-94 in Berrien County.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near the 37 mile marker in Coloma Township, northeast of St. Joseph, according to a Coloma Township Police Department news release.

The pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The victim’s name is not being released pending family notification.

The Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

