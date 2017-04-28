23 sex offenders not at listed address in Muskegon Co. sweep

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly two dozen sex offenders will likely face charges in connection to a two-day sweep in Muskegon County.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said it’s seeking warrants for absconding against 23 sex offenders who were not living at the addresses they listed on the state sex offender registry.

They were among the 391 sex offenders investigators checked on within the county.

Ten agencies were involved in the sweep, including Michigan State Police, the United States Marshals Service and Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, Muskegon Police Department, Michigan Department of Corrections, Muskegon Township Police Department, Whitehall Police Department, Muskegon Heights Police Department, Norton Shores Police Department, and Fruitport Township Police Department.

The Michigan Sex Offender Registration act requires all registered sex offenders to report changes to their name, address, employment, campus enrollment, Internet identifiers and vehicle within three business days of making a change. Those who don’t verify their address face up to two-years in prison, if convicted. Those who don’t report a change in address face up four years in prison.

