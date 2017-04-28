Kent Co. detectives seek identity of fraud suspect

Surveillance images of the man accused of credit card fraud in Kent County. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff's Department/April 28, 2017)

GAINES TOWNSHIP/WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of using fake credit cards.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect used fraudulent credit cards to buy nearly $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets in the Gaines Township and Walker areas.

Surveillance image of the BMW detectives believe the suspect has driven. (Kent County Sheriff’s Department/April 28, 2017)

The suspect was spotted driving a BMW, possibly an X6.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.