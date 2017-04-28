Flood Watch issued for most of West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heavy rain is set to move into West Michigan Saturday evening, lasting through Monday morning.

Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Van Buren counties.

Incoming rain is expected to cause areas of flooding across West Michigan, which have already picked up more rain than usual over the past several months.

TIMING

Rain will arrive slowly from south to north Saturday through the late morning and early afternoon. Rain will be light at first, then becoming heavier as the system moves in.

This will lead to heavy rain all day Sunday with lasting showers Monday. All of West Michigan is expected to receive around two inches of rain. A few areas will see three to four inches of rain, especially southwest of Grand Rapids.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Weather alerts

WHO IS MOST AT RISK

This much rain has almost everyone in West Michigan under a Flood Watch through Monday morning. The only county not included is Calhoun, although localized flooded areas are still possible there.

Some of the main concerns include areas near rivers and streams that are already running full.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Radar for West Michigan

Flooding is expected along the Grand River in Ionia County this weekend and along with the Maple River in Clinton County.

Some areas that have the potential to flood this weekend and increase to a Flood Watch include the following locations: Grand River in Kent County near Comstock Park, Portage River in Kalamazoo County near Vicksburg, Sycamore Creek in Ingham County near Holt and the Looking Glass River in Clinton County near Eagle.

Those who live or frequently travel near these watch areas need to be on the lookout for rising waters starting Saturday and lasting through early next week.

WE ARE ALREADY RUNNING ON THE WET SIDE

The past 30 days have trended wetter than usual across West Michigan. Some areas have seen one to three inches more rain than average.

Almost all of West Michigan is painted light blue in the below graphic, meaning areas have received 150 percent of their average amount of precipitation in the last 30 days.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

