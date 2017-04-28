Grand Rapids’ Ellington Academy closing after 5 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids charter school founded by award-winning gospel singer Dr. Marvin Sapp is shutting its doors after five years.

Friday, Grand Rapids Ellington Academy of Arts and Technology announced plans to close at the end of this academic year.

The school said both it and its charter authorizer, Lake Superior State University, decided not to seek reauthorization because of declining enrollment, which “created a financial disadvantage.”

The school maintained it was successful in integrating the arts into education for the more than 200 students who attend the academy.

Ellington Academy said its board members and senior staff are helping families and other staff members find an alternative school for next year. A school choice event will take place on May 3 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the academy, located at 600 Burton Street SE.

Parents can find out more information about applications and enrollment to other schools by contacting Grand Rapids Public Schools at 616.819.2149 or the Michigan Association of Public School Academies office at 517-374-9167.

