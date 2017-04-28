KCAS Pets of the Week: Amazon and Milo

Related Coverage Free pet adoptions at 65 MI shelters Saturday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Amazon and Milo, our pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Amazon is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who was found as a stray. Shelter workers say he is a sweet, gentle giant with a calming personality.

Next, meet Milo. He’s an 8-year-old Chihuahua terrier mix who loves to be held and go on walks everyday. Milo is also described as a sweetheart and big-time lover.

Amazon and Milo will be microchipped, neutered and updated on all vaccines upon adoption.

Due to a donation from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, all adoption fees will be waived at KCAS, among a number of other local shelters, on Saturday.

If you’re interested in adopting either Amazon, Milo or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

