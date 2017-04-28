KDPS hiring more public safety officers in 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for officers to add to its force next year.

Kalamazoo DPS will accept applications from June 7 through June 26, 2017, online through the city’s website. They will begin hiring in January 2018.

Kalamazoo’s public safety officers are cross-trained as police officers, firefighters and medical first-responders. The city provides free training for all certifications, in addition to a starting wage of $18.95 per hour. Those who are already certified firefighters start at $20.83 per hour.

KDPS offers a hiring bonus for officers who can fluently speak Spanish. Officers are also eligible for veteran on-the-job training education benefits and the federal direct student loan forgiveness program.

Eligible candidates should have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, a valid driver’s license and be 21 years or older by Jan. 1, 2018. Candidates must pass written and physical tests, as well as a background check.

