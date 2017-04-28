Man shoots self with stolen gun; accused of lying to police

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man could face charges after police say he shot himself with a stolen gun and lied about what happened.

Hospital staff contacted the Coldwater Police Department on Thursday after the 24-year-old Coldwater man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man initially said he had been shot in the backyard of his home by an unknown man. A friend who was at the home then drove him to the hospital.

After more interviews, officers discovered the man wasn’t telling the truth about what had happened. They learned he had actually shot himself with a stolen gun by accident, according to police.

Officers later found the gun hidden on the man’s property.

The man suffered extensive injuries to his hand and thigh area. He was treated at Community Health Center of Branch County before being taken to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The report will be sent to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office requesting several charges.

